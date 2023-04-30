Acco Brands (ACCO) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Acco Brands said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.50%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 6.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acco Brands. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACCO is 0.10%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 97,264K shares. The put/call ratio of ACCO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acco Brands is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 122.71% from its latest reported closing price of 4.58.

The projected annual revenue for Acco Brands is 1,961MM, an increase of 0.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,432K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,252K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,314K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,242K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 8.87% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,846K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,380K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACCO by 6.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,700K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acco Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACCO Brands Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones®, and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world.

