Accipiter Radar Tech, Moog Partner To Deliver Integrated Airport Safety And Security Surveillance

(RTTNews) - Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. and Moog Inc. (MOG.A, MOG.B) have partnered to deliver superior integrated airport safety and security surveillance solutions.

Accipiter noted that Moog customers will benefit through integration with Accipiter's sensor agnostic platform, enabling plug-and-play access into Moog's existing Tarsier FOD mitigation and pavement monitoring system to a growing catalogue of sensors, for surveillance of birds, drones, and the perimeter.

Accipiter Radar is a North American company that develops, sells, and operates high-performance radar and sensor intelligence networks engineered to monitor the environment and characterize the behavior of targets such as small vessels, low flying aircraft, drones, birds, people, and vehicles, as well as distributed phenomenon such as weather, ice.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.