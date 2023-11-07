News & Insights

Markets

Accipiter Radar Tech, Moog Partner To Deliver Integrated Airport Safety And Security Surveillance

November 07, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. and Moog Inc. (MOG.A, MOG.B) have partnered to deliver superior integrated airport safety and security surveillance solutions.

Accipiter noted that Moog customers will benefit through integration with Accipiter's sensor agnostic platform, enabling plug-and-play access into Moog's existing Tarsier FOD mitigation and pavement monitoring system to a growing catalogue of sensors, for surveillance of birds, drones, and the perimeter.

Accipiter Radar is a North American company that develops, sells, and operates high-performance radar and sensor intelligence networks engineered to monitor the environment and characterize the behavior of targets such as small vessels, low flying aircraft, drones, birds, people, and vehicles, as well as distributed phenomenon such as weather, ice.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.