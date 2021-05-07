Acciona's energy IPO on track for first half, says CFO

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, May 7 (Reuters) - Spanish energy and infrastructure group Acciona ANA.MC expects to list a stake in its energy business in the first half of this year, its chief financial officer said on Friday, despite recent falls in the value of green power stocks.

"The IPO is on track for completion in the first semester," Jose Angel Tejero told analysts on a conference call.

This week, smaller Spanish renewable energy developer Opdenergy shelved a plan to sell stock and green group Ecoener's ECNER.MC shares slumped on their market debut after attracting limited demand.

Green energy companies have soared on stock markets in contrast to fossil fuel companies and recovered far faster from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a global drive away from power sources that contribute to planet-warming carbon emissions.

But many have taken a tumble since early January, reflected in a 23% drop this year in the iShares Global Clean Energy fund ICLN.O which is linked to an index that tracks some of the biggest names in the sector.

Acciona formally announced in mid-February that it planned to spin off the renewable energy unit where it makes most of its money, and list a stake of at least 25% to raise funds to build more wind farms and solar parks, and pay down debt.

Chief Executive Jose Manuel Entrecanales has declined to say how much money he hopes to raise, but people familiar with the matter have said he is looking for a valuation of 10 times the unit's 2020 core earnings of 831 million euros ($1 billion).

In the first three months of 2021, the unit's core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 22% from the same period of the previous year to 297 million euros.

($1 = 0.8283 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.