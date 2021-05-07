Acciona's energy IPO on track for first half, says CFO

MADRID, May 7 (Reuters) - Spanish energy and infrastructure group Acciona ANA.MC expects to list a stake in its energy business in the first half of this year, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

"The IPO is on track for completion in the first semester," Jose Angel Tejero told analysts on a conference call two days after smaller Spanish renewable energy developer Opdenergy shelved a plan to sell stock and green group Ecoener's ECNER.MC shares slumped on listing.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by David Goodman )

