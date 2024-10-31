Acciona Reports Active Liquidity Management Performance

Acciona (ES:ANA) has released an update.

Acciona has reported the results of its liquidity contract for the period from July to October 2024, highlighting significant trading activity. The company executed substantial purchases and sales, with a final balance reflecting a decrease in the contract amount. These operations are part of its ongoing strategy to manage liquidity effectively.

