Acciona Energy will consider further M&A to follow hydrogen JV

MADRID, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Acciona Energy, which Spanish group Acciona ANA.MC plans to spin off and list, will consider further merger and acquisition activity after agreeing a joint venture with U.S. firm Plug Power PLUG.O this week, its chief executive said on Friday.

"We will continue to consider additional potential M&A operations that will allow us to secure our growth in the decade," Rafael Mateo told an online presentation.

Acciona on Thursday announced plans to float at least 25% of the unit this year to take advantage of strong demand for clean-energy projects.

Proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) will be used to cut debt, the company said on Friday.

The spin-off should help Acciona access a lower cost of capital and improve its balance sheet, allowing the group to increase installed capacity by 2 gigawatts per year by 2025, double its previous target.

Details on the valuation are yet to be released but bankers expect the unit could fetch at least 10 times its core earnings of 831 million euros ($1.01 billion).

Shares in Acciona were trading 5.5% higher at 146 euros at 0939 GMT after closing 11.4% higher on Thursday.

Acciona announced on Tuesday a 2 billion euro joint venture with U.S. fuel-cell specialist Plug Power PLUG.O to develop and operate green hydrogen projects across Spain and Portugal.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

