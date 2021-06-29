Acciona Energia's offering to price shares at 26.73 euros per share

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - Acciona Energia is expected to set the price of its initial public offering at 26.73 euros per share, which would give the newly listed company a market value of around 8.8 billion euros ($10.48 billion), the bookrunners of the deal said on Tuesday.

Acciona, the parent company of Acciona Energia, is offering offering up to 17.25% of its unit, including the over-allotment option, with books closing at 2 p.m. Madrid time on Tuesday.

Acciona ANA.MC declined to comment on the price.

($1 = 0.8400 euros)

