Acciona Energía Sells Hydroelectric Assets for €293 Million

November 12, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (ES:ANE) has released an update.

Acciona Energía has successfully completed the sale of 175MW of hydroelectric assets in Spain to Elawan Energy for €293 million, generating a capital gain of €180 million. This move is part of the company’s asset rotation strategy and underscores its strong market value. Acciona Energía continues to lead as a 100% renewable energy company, with operations in 25 countries.

