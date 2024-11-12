Acciona Energía Sells Hydroelectric Assets for €293 Million

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (ES:ANE) has released an update.
Acciona Energía has successfully completed the sale of 175MW of hydroelectric assets in Spain to Elawan Energy for €293 million, generating a capital gain of €180 million. This move is part of the company’s asset rotation strategy and underscores its strong market value. Acciona Energía continues to lead as a 100% renewable energy company, with operations in 25 countries.
