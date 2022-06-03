US Markets

Acciona Energia plans Spain battery plant with China's Envision -Expansion

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published

Spanish renewable power company Acciona Energia is planning to build a battery manufacturing plant and a lithium mine in southern Spain in partnership with China's Envision Group, newspaper Expansion reported on Friday.

MADRID, June 3 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable power company Acciona Energia ANE.MC is planning to build a battery manufacturing plant and a lithium mine in southern Spain in partnership with China's Envision Group, newspaper Expansion reported on Friday.

The project will require a 2.5 billion euro ($2.69 billion) investment, the newspaper said, without citing its source for that figure.

The Spanish government would help fund the investment with European Union rescue funds set up to help member states recover from the COVID-induced economic contraction.

Neither Acciona nor Envision Group immediately responded to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9299 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular