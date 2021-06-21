Acciona Energia expects to make debut on Madrid stock market on July 1

MADRID, June 21 (Reuters) - Acciona Energia, the spun off renewable energy unit of Spanish engineering and power company Acciona ANA.MC, expects to make its debut on the Madrid stock market on July 1, the company said on Monday in its prospectus approved by the Spanish supervisor CNMV.

The parent company, which will maintain a controlling stake in Acciona Energia, said last week it was targeting a valuation of up to 9.8 billion euros ($11.66 billion) for its energy business in what is set to be one of the biggest listings in a record year so far in Europe.

($1 = 0.8408 euros)

