Accident at Mexico coal mine kills 2, labor ministry says

July 19, 2023 — 12:48 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - Two workers were killed after an accident at a coal mine in the Mexican state of Coahuila on Tuesday, Mexico's labor ministry said.

Another two workers were later rescued, the ministry added in a statement, which did not specify the cause of the accident. It said the mining company, Minera Fuga, had been flagged in an August inspection for safety concerns.

