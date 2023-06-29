Accident at Chile's El Teniente copper mine leaves 1 dead -regulator

Adds details from paragraph 2

SANTIAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chile's mining regulator said Thursday that an accident at the El Teniente mine, owned by state-owned mining giant Codelco COBRE.UL, had left one person dead.

"We regret to inform that there has been a a fatal accident at the El Teniente Mine," the regulator said in a tweet. "The national director and a team from the mining department are on their way to the site to begin an investigation."

Codelco had earlier halted some operations at the mine due to recent heavy rainfall, though underground operations were set to continue. It did not update about the current state of operations on Thursday.

Codelco had temporarily halted some mining projects after two separate, fatal accidents in July last year.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Sarah Morland)

