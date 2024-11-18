Accesso Technology Sees Increase in Major Holdings

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has experienced a change in major holdings as Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has increased its voting rights to 13.1351% from a previous 12.0087%. This shift highlights active trading and potential strategic interests, drawing attention from investors and market participants.

