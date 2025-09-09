Accesso Technology H1 Pre-tax Profit Improves

(RTTNews) - accesso Technology Group plc (ACSO), a London-based technology firm, on Tuesday reported a surge in profit before tax in the first half despite a 1.9 percent dip in total revenue.

Pre-tax profit improved to $1.87 million from $0.30 million a year ago. Profit for the period rose to $1.37 million from $0.22 million a year ago.

Earnings per share rose to 3.32 cents from 0.51 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 10.05 cents from 8.65 cents in the prior year.

Cash EBITDA declined 21.9% to $5.07 million from $6.48 million a year ago.

Total revenue shrank by 1.9% to $67.90 million from $69.19 million a year ago, mainly hurt by the 21.2 % shrinkage of guest experience revenue.

In addition, the company affirmed full-year revenue to be towards the lower end of the guidance range, and approximately 15% of Cash EBITDA.

In the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 1.15% lower at 428 pence.

