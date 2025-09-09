Markets

Accesso Technology H1 Pre-tax Profit Improves

September 09, 2025 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - accesso Technology Group plc (ACSO), a London-based technology firm, on Tuesday reported a surge in profit before tax in the first half despite a 1.9 percent dip in total revenue.

Pre-tax profit improved to $1.87 million from $0.30 million a year ago. Profit for the period rose to $1.37 million from $0.22 million a year ago.

Earnings per share rose to 3.32 cents from 0.51 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 10.05 cents from 8.65 cents in the prior year.

Cash EBITDA declined 21.9% to $5.07 million from $6.48 million a year ago.

Total revenue shrank by 1.9% to $67.90 million from $69.19 million a year ago, mainly hurt by the 21.2 % shrinkage of guest experience revenue.

In addition, the company affirmed full-year revenue to be towards the lower end of the guidance range, and approximately 15% of Cash EBITDA.

In the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 1.15% lower at 428 pence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.