US Markets

Access to Brazil's Paranagua port blocked by landslides - authority

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

November 29, 2022 — 11:41 am EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Paranagua port authority said on Tuesday that landslides caused by heavy rainfall blocked road and rail access to the port, the second busiest for grain exports in the country.

In a statement, the authority said other port operations are normal as ships continue to unload and load products stored at the port's warehouses.

The authority said landslides have totally blocked the main access road to the ports of Paranagua and Antonina in the direction of the port.

The port authority said it is monitoring the situation, adding there is no timeline for clearing that road.

Paranagua said a total of 400 trucks were expected in the 24 hours of Tuesday. As of 11:00am local time, 101 had completed the journey, with 40 standing by to unload.

Paranagua alone has storage capacity for 2 million tonnes of grains for export, the statement said.

Currently, 50% of that capacity is being used, the authority said.

Citing Rumo RAIL3.SA, the company that operates a railway linking Curitiba to Paranagua, the authority confirmed it was also blocked in one section due to landslides and flooding of the tracks.

Rumo will resume rail operations when water levels fall, Paranagua said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.