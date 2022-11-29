Access to Brazil's Paranagua port blocked by landslides - authority

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Paranagua port authority said on Tuesday that landslides caused by heavy rainfall blocked road and rail access to the port, the second busiest for grain exports in the country.

In a statement, the authority said other port operations are normal as ships continue to unload and load products stored at the port's warehouses.

The authority said landslides have totally blocked the main access road to the ports of Paranagua and Antonina in the direction of the port.

The port authority said it is monitoring the situation, adding there is no timeline for clearing that road.

Paranagua said a total of 400 trucks were expected in the 24 hours of Tuesday. As of 11:00am local time, 101 had completed the journey, with 40 standing by to unload.

Paranagua alone has storage capacity for 2 million tonnes of grains for export, the statement said.

Currently, 50% of that capacity is being used, the authority said.

Citing Rumo RAIL3.SA, the company that operates a railway linking Curitiba to Paranagua, the authority confirmed it was also blocked in one section due to landslides and flooding of the tracks.

Rumo will resume rail operations when water levels fall, Paranagua said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.