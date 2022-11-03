Access road to Brazil's Paranagua port no longer blocked by pro-bolsonaro protesters

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Paranagua port authority said on Thursday the main access road to the port is no longer being blocked by pro-Bolsonaro protesters, according to a statement.

The road had been blocked from Monday afternoon until Thursday at around 6.30am. The authority said it is extending working hours to avoid delays to unload trucks.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.