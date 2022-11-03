US Markets

Access road to Brazil's Paranagua port no longer blocked by pro-bolsonaro protesters

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

November 03, 2022 — 08:45 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Paranagua port authority said on Thursday the main access road to the port is no longer being blocked by pro-Bolsonaro protesters, according to a statement.

The road had been blocked from Monday afternoon until Thursday at around 6.30am. The authority said it is extending working hours to avoid delays to unload trucks.

