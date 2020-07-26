US Markets

Access restricted near U.S. consulate in Chengdu as closure deadline looms

Contributor
Martin Quin Pollard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

Police in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu restricted access to the area around the U.S. consulate on Monday morning, as a 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) deadline loomed for the United States to vacate the premises after being given 72 hours to leave.

CHENGDU, China, July 27 (Reuters) - Police in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu restricted access to the area around the U.S. consulate on Monday morning, as a 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) deadline loomed for the United States to vacate the premises after being given 72 hours to leave.

China on Friday ordered the closure of the consulate after Washington had ordered the shutdown of China's consulate in Houston, in a dramatic escalation of a worsening in relations between the world's two largest economies.

State broadcaster CCTV shared a video on its twitter-like Weibo account, taken by a reporter, of the American flag in front of the consulate in Chengdu being lowered at 6:18 a.m. Monday morning.

On Sunday night, a crane could be seen entering the consulate compound and hoisting at least one container onto a large truck.

On Saturday evening, a worker could be seen using tools including a hammer and chisel to remove fittings around a plaque outside the main entrance.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; editing by Richard Pullin)

((tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1288; Reuters Messaging: tony.munroe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular