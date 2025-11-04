Access Investment Management Adds to Wiley Stake as Investors Revisit the Publishing Leader

Key Points

Bought 66,660 shares of WLY; estimated trade value of approximately $2.69 million based on the average price for the third quarter of 2025

Transaction represented 0.72% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade stake: 155,940 shares valued at $6.31 million

Position accounts for 1.7% of AUM as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

On November 4, 2025, Access Investment Management LLC disclosed a purchase of 66,660 shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY), an estimated $2.69 million trade based on the average price for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a November 4, 2025, SEC filing, Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) by 66,660 shares in the third quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the purchase was $2.69 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. After the trade, the fund held 155,940 shares of John Wiley & Sons, valued at $6.31 million.

What else to know

The filing reflects a buy; John Wiley & Sons now comprises 1.7% of reported U.S. equity AUM

Top five holdings after the filing:

URI: $30.47 million (8.2% of AUM)

JBL: $26.69 million (7.2% of AUM)

APO: $19.03 million (5.1% of AUM)

SF: $16.17 million (4.3% of AUM)

JPM: $14.32 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of November 3, 2025, shares were priced at $37.47, down 24.0% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 41.4 percentage points.

John Wiley & Sons reported $1.67 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue, with a 3.7% dividend yield.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.67 billion Net income (TTM) $97.30 million Dividend yield 3.7% Price (as of November 3, 2025) $37.47

Company snapshot

John Wiley & Sons is a global research and education publisher with a diversified portfolio of journals, books, and digital learning solutions. The company leverages its established reputation and broad distribution channels to serve the needs of academic, professional, and corporate customers worldwide.

Its multi-segment strategy and strong presence in the scientific and academic publishing space provide a resilient revenue base and competitive positioning within the education and research markets.

John Wiley & Sons offers scientific, technical, and medical journals, academic and professional books, digital courseware, and education services across research publishing, academic learning, and education services segments.

The company generates revenue through subscription and licensing of journals, direct sales of print and digital content, and provision of online program management and talent development services.

John Wiley & Sons serves research libraries, academic institutions, corporations, professionals, students, and learned societies globally.

Foolish take

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: WLY) is drawing interest as it returns to its roots in research publishing and academic learning. Access Investment Management's latest 2.7 million addition to its position in Wiley shares echoes a vote of confidence in the company's direction.

After a period of restructuring, Wiley is streamlining operations around its strongest and most dependable business lines to build a steadier foundation for growth. The company's core business model is steadily relying on its peer-reviewed journals supported by long-standing academic societies and recurring contracts. The model continues to generate reliable revenue through subscriptions and open-access fees, and AI licensing agreements add a fresh contractual revenue stream for monetizing verified scientific data. Together, they position Wiley as both a strong traditional publisher and an emerging data provider.

Wiley's story today is about steady rebuilding, not reinvention. Investors should watch for its continued progress on margins and the expansion of digital licensing. Wiley's next chapter will depend on disciplined execution. In publishing, trust and time often deliver the best returns.

Glossary

AUM: Assets under management – The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees.

Trailing twelve-month: Refers to a company's financial performance over the most recent 12 consecutive months.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its current share price, expressed as a percentage.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Position: The total quantity of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund, ranked by market value or portfolio weight.

Buy (in context of filing): Indicates the fund or investor purchased additional shares of a security.

Equity: Ownership interest in a company, typically in the form of common or preferred stock.

Licensing (in publishing): Granting permission to others to use, distribute, or sell content for a fee.

Online program management: Services that help educational institutions deliver and manage online degree or certificate programs.

Talent development services: Programs or solutions aimed at improving employee skills and career growth within organizations.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

