Acceptance period begins for KKR's OHB public takeover offer

Credit: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

September 15, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by Reuters

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. financial investor KKR KKR.N said on Friday that the acceptance period had begun for its voluntary public takeover offer for shares in German space company OHB OHBG.DE.

KKR said the offer price was 44 euros ($46.87), valuing the company at 768 million euros and in line with the amount given in OHB's announcement about the takeover last month.

The acceptance period ends Oct. 17, according to KKR.

KKR is buying a minority stake in the space company, which plans to delist to give it more flexibility to capitalise on a boom in the commercial satellite market.

($1 = 0.9387 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

