Accenture's Sutter Mills Buyout Boosts Interactive Suite

Accenture plc’s ACN Accenture Interactive recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Sutter Mills, a French data and digital oriented consulting firm group. The news of acquisition was initially announced on Oct 11. The financial terms have been kept under wraps.

Sutter Mills is a provider of consulting and implementation services that help clients improve customer insights and enhance efficacy of marketing strategies. The company has expertise in all martech and adtech platforms, along with implementation of the technical infrastructures needed to generate highly personalized experiences.

Employees of Sutter Mills have joined Accenture Interactive. The leadership team of Sutter Mills, which includes co-founders Guillaume Cardon, Oliver Mazeron and Xavier Cardon, will retain their current roles and guide the integration.

How Will Accenture Benefit?

The acquisition will help Accenture Interactive increase its data-driven marketing strategy, adtech and martech capabilities throughout Europe. Together, they are expected to help companies generate superior experiences at scale across all customer touchpoints.

At the time of announcing the deal, Olivier Girard, country managing director of Accenture in France and Benelux stated, “By helping companies better exploit data to create hyper-personalized interactions that influence consumers’ buying decisions while enabling them to measure the return on their marketing investments, we can give chief marketing officers the tools needed to demonstrate their contribution to their companies’ growth.”

Also, Claude Chaffiotte, head of Accenture Interactive in France and Benelux, stated, “ Sutter Mills’ mastery of data, adtech and martech would enhance our ability to provide clients with these hyper-relevant experiences, enabling us to even better support our clients in achieving their growth objectives.”

Accenture’s prior initiatives in strengthening its presence in France included the acquisition of Cirruseo in 2019, Arismore and French digital commerce agency named Altima in 2017, and OCTO Technology in 2016.

