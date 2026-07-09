Is Accenture's Partnership With NATO a Growth Catalyst?

Accenture ACN has secured a multi-million-euro contract from the NATO Communications and Information Agency (“NCIA”) to support the Protected Business Network (“PBN”) program, a major initiative aimed at building NATO’s secure, cloud-enabled digital enterprise. The company will execute the seven-year contract in collaboration with Italy’s Leonardo. The agreement, valued at approximately €200 million over the contract period, marks a significant milestone in NATO’s digital transformation efforts.

The Protected Business Network will serve as the foundation for classified digital operations across the NATO Enterprise. It is designed to enable military personnel and decision-makers across multiple domains to communicate, collaborate and access critical information through a standardized, scalable and secure cloud environment that offers greater resilience against cyber threats and operational disruptions.

The program is intended to replace legacy systems with a modern digital infrastructure based on a common cloud operating model, standardized engineering practices and a secure platform for developing, deploying and maintaining digital services more efficiently. This framework is expected to improve the agility and security of NATO’s digital ecosystem while supporting future technological capabilities.

Under the contract, Accenture and Leonardo will design, implement and operate the core Protected Business Network platform across NCIA’s multi-cloud environment. The platform will facilitate the phased deployment and long-term adoption of secure cloud services for approximately 29,000 users across the NATO Alliance. Leonardo will also implement a Zero Trust Architecture secured by its proprietary Global Cybersec Platform, an AI-powered multi-agent cyber defense platform, to strengthen cyber resilience.

According to Accenture, the project represents one of the most significant digital transformation initiatives undertaken by the Alliance and emphasized that, together with Leonardo, it will provide the cloud and cybersecurity capabilities needed to build a resilient, interoperable and future-ready digital backbone for NATO.

The contract further strengthens Accenture’s position in the defense and public-sector technology market by expanding its role in delivering large-scale, mission-critical cloud transformation projects. The long-term, seven-year engagement provides recurring revenue opportunities while showcasing the company’s expertise in cloud computing, cybersecurity and digital modernization. Successfully executing a high-profile NATO program is also likely to enhance Accenture’s credentials for securing similar government and defense contracts globally.

Similar Contracts Won by ACN’s Fellow Sectoral Players

In 2024, CACI International CACI, housed in the same sector as Accenture, won a five-year task order worth $1.3 billion to provide communications and information technology services. Under the contract, CACI will modernize and enhance critical software and hardware systems, improve network IT and communications, and provide end-user support to more than 11,000 personnel across 60 locations in Europe and Africa. This modernization effort will support global multi-domain digital operations, enterprise software deployment, and secure interoperability among mission partners across the European theater.

In 2024, Science Applications International SAIC secured a $229 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to deliver critical IT solutions under the NORAD/USNORTHCOM Information Technology Enterprise Services (“NITES”) program. The contract enables Science Applications International to support the modernization, innovation, and operational efficiency of the NITES program. To achieve this, the company provides skilled professionals and expertise in IT service management, network modernization, automation of existing IT systems, cloud migration, and cybersecurity. Science Applications International also works across all branches of the U.S. military to deliver mission-ready solutions that help maintain a strategic advantage.

Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Accenture has lost 51.2% in the past year compared with a 24.2% decline in its industry.

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1-Year Price Comparison

From a valuation standpoint, ACN trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.2, way below the industry’s 11.64.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACN’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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ACN’s Zacks Rank

ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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