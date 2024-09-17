Accenture's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Accenture.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $229,521, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $316,462.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $470.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Accenture's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Accenture's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $280.0 to $470.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Accenture Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $120.0 $118.0 $120.0 $470.00 $132.0K 0 0 ACN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $7.1 $5.7 $6.34 $440.00 $108.4K 0 360 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.4 $5.8 $6.19 $440.00 $81.0K 0 182 ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $17.9 $15.8 $15.8 $350.00 $63.2K 86 47 ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $24.7 $24.0 $24.45 $325.00 $36.6K 114 0

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,301,148, the price of ACN is down -4.32% at $338.81. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days. Expert Opinions on Accenture

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $367.3333333333333.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $405. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $376. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $321.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Accenture with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

