Accenture's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Accenture.

Looking at options history for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 15% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $361,180 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $166,687.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $360.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale activity within a strike price range from $310.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $25.7 $25.5 $25.5 $320.00 $122.4K 115 66 ACN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $1.2 $0.85 $1.05 $310.00 $52.5K 345 563 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $34.0 $32.7 $34.0 $330.00 $47.6K 21 1 ACN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $35.9 $33.7 $34.6 $320.00 $38.0K 20 11 ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $19.0 $18.4 $18.6 $320.00 $35.3K 238 53

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Accenture, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Accenture Currently trading with a volume of 2,012,278, the ACN's price is down by -2.71%, now at $315.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Accenture

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $380.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $380.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Accenture, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

