Accenture Widens Its Oracle Cloud Capabilities With Inspirage

January 04, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Accenture Plc (ACN), an Irish-American professional services provider, said on Wednesday that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Inspirage, an integrated Oracle Cloud specialist with a focus on supply chain management.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Inspirage is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has a global presence with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

"The acquisition further enhances Accenture's Oracle Cloud capabilities, helping it accelerate innovation for clients through emerging technologies, such as touchless supply chain and digital twins," the Dublin-headquartered company said.

