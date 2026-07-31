Accenture vs. Microsoft: What Diverging Revenue Growth Paths Tell Investors

Key Points

Microsoft demonstrates a consistently stronger and faster-growing revenue profile compared to Accenture over the observed periods.

Microsoft reported higher revenue quarter-over-quarter in almost every period, while Accenture showed more volatile, relatively flat revenue overall.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen in upcoming quarters.

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Accenture: Navigating Flat Revenue Trends

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a global professional services company that delivers strategy, consulting, and technology operations to enterprise clients.

While launching a dedicated business segment for mid-market clients in June of 2026, it reported a 13% net income margin for the quarter ended May 31, 2026.

Microsoft: Expanding Revenue Quarter Over Quarter

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) invents and licenses a diverse range of software, computing devices, and cloud platform services globally.

It dismantled its long-standing senior leadership team in May of 2026 in favor of a flatter, startup-style framework tailored for the artificial intelligence era. It generated a 40% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue assists investors to understand if a business is successfully growing its overall sales before accounting for expenses. This metric helps investors measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Accenture and Microsoft

Quarter (Period End) Accenture Revenue Microsoft Revenue Q3 2024 $16.4 billion (period ended Aug. 2024) $65.6 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $17.7 billion (period ended Nov. 2024) $69.6 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $16.7 billion (period ended Feb. 2025) $70.1 billion (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $17.7 billion (period ended May 2025) $76.4 billion (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $17.6 billion (period ended Aug. 2025) $77.7 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $18.7 billion (period ended Nov. 2025) $81.3 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $18.0 billion (period ended Feb. 2026) $82.9 billion (period ended March 2026) Q2 2026 $18.7 billion (period ended May 2026) $90.0 billion (period ended June 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 30, 2026.

Foolish Take

The revenue trends of Accenture and Microsoft illustrate the difference in their business models. While both operate in the technology sector, the former provides tech consulting and other professional services to enterprises while the latter produces digital products used by millions of consumers and businesses.

Accenture’s revenue is experiencing modest year-over-year growth, which is a positive trend. However, that pales in comparison to the quarter-over-quarter increases Microsoft is experiencing. This demonstrates how quickly its sales are growing, thanks to outsized customer demand for its AI offerings.

Microsoft is spending heavily in AI infrastructure, which resulted in Wall Street’s concern that the increase in capital expenditures won’t deliver a return on investment, sending shares to a 52-week low of $349.20 in June. The stock rebounded after the company reported diluted earnings per share of $4.81 in its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, up from $3.65 in the previous year. This showed Wall Street that Microsoft is able to invest in AI yet continue to grow profits.

Meanwhile, Accenture’s stock fell after the company reduced its forecast for full-year revenue growth to between 3% and 4%. This points to a slowdown in its business, although shares are recovering after appearing oversold, given a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11, a low point for the past year.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Accenture Plc and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $260 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2028 $280 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.