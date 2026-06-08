Accenture vs. EPAM Systems: Which Tech Consulting Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Accenture provides massive global scale and deep relationships with the world's largest enterprises.

EPAM Systems offers specialized digital engineering expertise and significantly faster revenue growth.

Which of these information technology consulting leaders is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

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Investors seeking exposure to digital transformation can choose between global scale and specialized agility. Deciding whether to buy Accenture (NYSE:ACN) or EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) depends on your preference for stability versus growth.

Accenture is a professional services giant with hundreds of thousands of employees serving the world's largest corporations. EPAM Systems operates as a digital engineering specialist, focusing on complex software development and platform builds. Comparing them reveals how different sizes and strategies influence financial performance for long-term investors.

The case for Accenture

Accenture occupies a massive footprint within the broader world of tech stocks, providing services ranging from cloud migration to supply chain overhauls. The company employs approximately 786,000 people and serves more than 9,000 clients, including three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500. Its strategy focuses on helping large enterprises integrate new technologies like generative artificial intelligence into their daily operations.

During its 2025 fiscal year (FY), the company generated $69.7 billion in revenue, representing a growth rate of 7.4% over the prior year. Net income for the same period reached $7.7 billion. This resulted in a net margin of 11%, showing the company's ability to remain profitable while operating at a massive global scale.

As of its August 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3x. This measures a company's financial leverage by comparing total debt to shareholder equity. The current ratio, which shows if a business has enough short-term assets to cover its upcoming bills, was nearly 1.4x. Free cash flow for the fiscal year reached a robust $10.9 billion.

The case for EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems differentiates itself by focusing on digital engineering and high-end software development for ambitious startups and global enterprises. The firm employs over 62,750 professionals and serves more than 345 Forbes Global 2000 clients. While it is smaller than its peers, it focuses on complex product development rather than general consulting. Note that the top five clients accounted for 13.7% of total revenues, which adds a layer of concentration risk to the business.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of $5.5 billion, which was an increase of nearly 15.4% compared to the previous year. Net income for the fiscal year was $377.7 million. The net margin for this period reached 6.9%, as the company continues to invest in expanding its global delivery capabilities.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintained long-term debt exceeding $25 million, exhibiting a low debt-to-equity ratio comparable to Accenture. Its current ratio was nearly 2.6x, and free cash flow reached $612.7 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented 27% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Accenture faces risks from global economic volatility, as clients may defer large consulting projects during periods of uncertainty. The company must also navigate intense competition from firms like IBM while rapidly adapting to technology shifts in artificial intelligence. Additionally, its extensive work with government clients subjects it to strict compliance audits and the risk of contract terminations due to political budgetary shifts.

EPAM Systems carries unique risks due to its significant operations in Ukraine and Belarus, where geopolitical instability could disrupt business continuity. The company also faces the risk that automated AI tools could reduce the demand for traditional software development services. Furthermore, its reliance on a smaller pool of major clients means the loss of a single contract could have a meaningful impact on its financial results compared to larger competitors.

Valuation comparison

EPAM Systems appears to be the more affordable stock based on both revenue and future earnings estimates.

Metric Accenture EPAM Systems Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 11.9x 7.5x 43.1x P/S ratio 1.6x 0.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Accenture and EPAM Systems are both large tech consulting companies that have seen share prices fall in 2026. The rise of artificial intelligence has created concerns on Wall Street that their businesses could see reduced relevance.

That may well be the case for EPAM. While it saw strong sales growth exceeding 15% in 2025, it forecasted year-over-year revenue growth for 2026 to be in the range of 4.0% to 6.5%. That’s also a drop from initial estimates of up to 7.5% year-over-year growth. In the first quarter, EPAM reported $1.4 billion in revenue, up 7.6% year over year.

On May 6, EPAM announced a partnership with Anthropic to certify its team of consultants on the AI giant’s technology. This move may help EPAM’s revenue growth.

Accenture experienced solid sales growth in its fiscal second quarter ended Feb. 28. The company reported 8% year-over-year growth in sales to $18 billion. It also raised its full-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate to a range of $10.8 billion to $11.5 billion.

FCF is a key metric for investors because Accenture pays a dividend, boasting a 3.7% yield as of June 8. EPAM Systems does not offer a dividend.

Factoring in EPAM’s decelerating sales growth while Accenture is maintaining revenue expansion and growing FCF, the better stock to buy in 2026 in Accenture.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Accenture Plc, EPAM Systems, and International Business Machines. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $260 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2028 $280 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.