Accenture Unveils Net-Zero Emission, Waste and Water Goals

Accenture plc ACN has announced sustainability commitments and the appointment of Peter Lacy as chief responsibility officer and Global Sustainability Services lead. The company today unveiled net-zero emission, waste and water goals as part of its efforts to reduce its environmental impact and establish responsible business practices.

Accenture proclaimed its aims to achieve net-zero emission by 2025 through complete use of renewable energy in offices, engaging suppliers to lessen emissions and making climate-smart travel arrangements for its employees. The company has planned for investments in nature-based carbon-removal solutions like large-scale tree planting,

Further, Accenture targets complete reuse or recycling of e-waste by 2025 and elimination of single-use plastic post the pandemic. It aims to reduce water usage and impacts of flood, drought and water scarcity in high-risk areas by 2025.

The company has appointed Peter Lacy to the newly formed position of chief responsibility officer and Global Sustainability Services lead, effective Dec 1, to oversee execution of the plans. Lacy, who presently leads Accenture Strategy in Europe and Sustainability globally,will also join the company’s Global Management Committee.

Notably, shares of Accenture have gained 22.8% over the past year, outperforming the 18.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and 17.6% gain of the Zacks S&P 500 composite index.

