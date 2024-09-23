Accenture Unusual Options Activity For September 23

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Accenture. Our analysis of options history for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $340,304, and 6 were calls, valued at $435,326.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $280.0 to $350.0 for Accenture during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Accenture stands at 328.11, with a total volume reaching 2,306.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Accenture, situated within the strike price corridor from $280.0 to $350.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $7.3 $6.4 $7.3 $345.00 $215.3K 394 569 ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.5 $7.3 $7.3 $345.00 $63.5K 394 656 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.5 $10.3 $10.5 $337.50 $53.5K 0 119 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $15.3 $14.7 $14.9 $335.00 $50.6K 318 34 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.5 $10.3 $10.5 $337.50 $49.3K 0 166

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Accenture, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Accenture's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,080,140, the ACN's price is up by 0.43%, now at $337.68. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days. What The Experts Say On Accenture

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $359.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $321. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $365. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Accenture with a target price of $405. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $376. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $329.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Accenture options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

