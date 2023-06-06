News & Insights

Accenture Unit Gets $329 Mln Contract From USAID - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of Accenture (ACN), has won a $329 million prime contract to manage an information assurance and privacy program for the United States Agency for International Development. The period of performance is up to ten years.

Accenture Federal Services will deliver a full suite of services, including risk and compliance support, incident management, diagnostics and mitigation support, threat intelligence and analysis, and a privacy program and cyber awareness training for Agency personnel.

"This contract award marks Accenture Federal Services' first prime contract with USAID," said John Roche, a managing director in Accenture Federal Services and USAID client lead.

