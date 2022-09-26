Accenture, Toshiba To Provide Consulting Services To Support Green Transformation Across Enterprise

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has collaborated with Toshiba to provide consulting services to support green transformation efforts of the companies' clients. The collaboration will target industries with high greenhouse gas emissions and other organizations with urgent needs to improve energy efficiency.

Accenture noted that it will leverage its experience developing circular-economy business models and implementing sustainable supply chain processes, such as green procurement, as well as using cloud and other technology solutions from its partner ecosystem.

Toshiba brings with it a robust stable of existing carbon-neutrality technologies and services to the collaboration, including renewable energy systems, digital energy management systems, renewable energy-derived hydrogen solutions, and carbon dioxide capture and recovery facilities.

Toshiba aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire value chain by fiscal 2050. It has set a preliminary goal for fiscal 2030 of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from fiscal 2019 levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.