Accenture To Strengthen SAP Capabilities With Acquisition Of Maihiro

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire maihiro, a provider of SAP-based customer experience, customer relationship management, and commerce services. Headquartered in Munich, maihiro has approximately 160 professionals in offices across Germany and Austria. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2020.

"Together with maihiro, we will have more expertise and capacity to serve clients in Austria, Switzerland, Germany and across Europe. Combined with Accenture's end-to-end capabilities, client relationships and global delivery capabilities, we can provide scale and global reach for multinational clients," said Dirk Appelhoff, Accenture SAP Business Group lead in Europe.

