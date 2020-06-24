Accenture to Open Advanced Technology Center in St. Louis

Accenture plc ACN subsidiary Accenture Federal Services (“AFS”) announced yesterday that it will open an Advanced Technology Center at 520 Maryville Centre Drive in St. Louis County later this year.

Eyes on Modern Service Delivery, 1,400 Job Creation

The center is aimed at providing custom digital, cloud, artificial intelligence, automation, and cyber solutions to U.S. federal government agencies. It will work in close collaboration with Accenture Federal Digital Studio in Washington, D.C.; AFS Cyber and Advanced Technology Centers in San Antonio, Texas; and specialized centers in Chesapeake, Virginia and Niagara Falls, New York.

The center is expected to add 1,400 technology jobs to the St. Louis area over a period of five years, with 200 new jobs in 2020. Notably, with 50,000 IT workers, St. Louis is a major technology market offering access to a skilled technology and competitive wages.

John Goodman, AFS CEO, stated, “We are thrilled to provide our people and new hires a great place to do work that matters by expanding our operations in this area."

St. Louis County Executive, Dr. Sam Page said, “The investment by Accenture in St. Louis County is further proof that we are a welcoming place to locate and grow a business."

Accenture shares have gained 12.1% over the past year, outperforming the 6.9% rally of the industry it belongs to.

