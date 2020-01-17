Accenture to Help ACLI Members With Innovation Strategies

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced its selection as Executive Partner of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI).

As part of the partnership, the company will provide ACLI members with research and insights via its Accenture Life Insurance Services practice to help them enhance their technology strategies.

ACLI members will receive information on adopting emerging technologies, increasing sustainability in the digital economy and creating value from technology investments.

We believe that this partnership will help insurers bring innovation to their businesses through digital technologies and increase returns on technology investments.

"We look forward to collaborating with ACLI to help its members with their growth and innovation strategies," said Shay Alon, who leads Accenture’s Life and Annuity Products and Platforms business.

The partnership is expected to benefit Accenture’s Financial Services segment. Notably, the segment performed well in the last reported quarter with revenues of $2.19 billion, up 3% year over year on a reported basis and 6% in terms of local currency.

We observe that Accenture shares have gained 41.2% over the past year, outperforming the 33% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are S&P Global SPGI, Booz Allen Hamilton BAH and FLEETCOR FLT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for S&P Global, Booz Allen and FLEETCOR is 10%, 13% and 15.6% respectively.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.