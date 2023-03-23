US Markets
ACN

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

March 23, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds annual forecast, background

March 23 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc ACN.N said on Thursday it would cut about 19,000 jobs and lowered its annual revenue and profit projections, the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services.

The company also trimmed its annual revenue growth and profit forecasts on Thursday, amid worries that recession-wary enterprises will cut technology budgets.

The company now expects annual revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 10% in local currency, compared to 8% to 11% expected previously.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN
CTSH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.