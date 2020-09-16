Accenture To Buy Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions AG - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) announced its plan to acquire SALT Solutions AG, a technology consultancy headquartered in Wrzburg, Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SALT Solutions, which will join Accenture Industry X, implements and maintains IT systems for production, operations and logistics at German automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods and chemicals companies.

Accenture expects this acquisition to be fundamental to expanding Industry X's digital manufacturing, operations and supply chain business in Germany.

Accenture noted that completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

