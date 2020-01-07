Accenture To Buy Symantec's Cyber Security Services Business From Broadcom

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) agreed to acquire Symantec's Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Accenture expects to close the deal in March 2020.

Symantec's Enterprise Security business, now a division of Broadcom, is headquartered in Mountain View, California and its Cyber Security Services business includes more than 300 employees around the world.

