Accenture To Buy Industrial Robotics And Automation Solutions Provider Pollux; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said that it has agreed to acquire Pollux, a provider of industrial robotics and automation solutions, headquartered in Joinville, Brazil. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Pollux provides solutions to optimize manufacturing and logistics processes. The company designs, engineers and deploys fully functional assembly lines that include robots and other hardware, plus the software that controls them.

Founded in 1996, Pollux has implemented more than 1,000 projects for manufacturing companies, primarily in Brazil.

