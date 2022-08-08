Accenture To Buy Indonesian Creative Agency Romp; Financial Terms No Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture Plc (ACN) late Sunday said it has agreed to acquire Romp, an Indonesia-based branding, creative and performance marketing company. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the acquisition, Romp's team of more than 150 people will join Accenture Song in Jakarta. They will jointly serve clients across consumer goods & services, telecoms and financial services industries and family-owned conglomerates.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Accenture Song's, formerly Accenture Interactive, ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.

Romp, which was considered as one of Indonesia's top three creative and most inclusive agencies in 2021, offers brand communications, design and digital operations.

Thomas Mouritzen, Accenture Song's Southeast Asia lead, said, "Accenture Song aims to be our clients' go-to partner as they reimagine their business to achieve long-term growth. Our deep understanding of consumers and businesses, combined with Romp's outstanding brand capabilities, will broaden our ability to harness the ongoing technology revolution for consumers and brands."

Last year, Accenture Song acquired Kuala Lumpur-based creative agency, Entropia, to deepen its capabilities in customer experience, design and creative communications.

