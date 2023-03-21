Markets
Accenture To Buy Indian Industrial AI Firm Flutura; Terms Not Disclosed

March 21, 2023 — 12:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) late Monday said it has agreed to acquire Bangalore, India -based industrial artificial intelligence or AI company Flutura. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Flutura, with around 110 professionals specializing in industrial data science services, is expected to strengthen Accenture's industrial AI services to increase the performance of plants, refineries, and supply chains.

Accenture plans to bring Flutura's capabilities to clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, and pharmaceutical industries.

With Flutura, Accenture continues to build its data and AI capabilities for clients. Last year, it acquired data science company ALBERT in Japan.

Senthil Ramani, senior managing director and Accenture Applied Intelligence lead for Growth Markets, said, "This acquisition will power industrial AI-led transformation for our clients globally and particularly in Australia, South-East Asia, Japan, Africa, India, Latin America and the Middle East."

