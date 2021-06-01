Accenture To Buy French EPM Solutions Consulting Company Nell'Armonia; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture Plc (ACN) Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nell'Armonia, a Paris, France -based consulting and technology company specialized in enterprise performance management or EPM solutions. The financial terms of the transaction were not being disclosed.

Nell'Armonia, which was founded in 2005, has more than 135 professionals with experience in Oracle EPM cloud solutions, as well as Anaplan, CCH Tagetik and OneStream solutions.

Accenture expects the acquisition to enhance its ability to address clients' needs for analytics-based insights to support finance and end-to-end enterprise planning.

The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and would be subject to customary closing conditions.

