Accenture To Buy French Cybersecurity Services Firm Openminded; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN), a professional services company, announced Thursday its agreement to acquire Openminded, a French cybersecurity services company that provides advisory, cloud & infrastructure security, cyber defense, and managed security services. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition requires prior consultation with the work council. The deal would be subject to customary closing conditions.

Openminded, founded in 2008, is powered by a security operations center. It helps clients anticipate and reduce cybersecurity risks, rapidly detect and respond to cyber incidents, and implement best practices in regulatory compliance.

Following the deal closure, Openminded's around 100 cybersecurity professionals will be part of Accenture Security's workforce. The deal will extend Accenture's cybersecurity presence and capabilities in France and in Europe.

Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France and Benelux, said, "Our intent to acquire Openminded is aligned with our global strategy to provide differentiated robust services to our clients in their local markets. It would accelerate our growth in France and scale our cybersecurity capabilities within the market unit and across Europe."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.