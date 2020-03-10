Accenture To Buy ESR Labs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire ESR Labs, a Munich-based company that develops embedded software for German car brands and suppliers. Financial terms were not disclosed. ESR Labs will join Accenture Industry X.0.

Embedded software is the code running on the electronic units that control a vehicle's functions. ESR Labs also offers solutions to update the code remotely, helps clients develop connected car and mobility services.

Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, said: "Bringing together ESR Labs, designaffairs and Zielpuls will go a long way in helping clients in our market tackle their digital challenges."

