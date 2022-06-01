Markets
ACN

Accenture To Buy Austrian Banking Technology Service Provider ARZ; Terms Not Disclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Accenture Plc (ACN), an IT and consulting firm, Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Allgemeines Rechenzentrum GmbH or ARZ, an Austrian technology service provider focused on the banking sector.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

The acquisition will expand Accenture's cloud-based banking platform-as-a-service offerings, ranging from core banking services to online banking as well as regulatory services for banking clients across Europe.

ARZ is majority-owned by Volksbanken Group and Hypobanken Group as well as other private banks. Following the deal, ARZ's around 600 employees will join Accenture and will continue to work in their existing locations in Vienna and Innsbruck.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular