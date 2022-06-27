Accenture To Acquire XtremeEDA - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire XtremeEDA, an Ottawa-based silicon design services company which provides semiconductor engineering services for clients seeking custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, cloud data centers, machine learning and artificial intelligence computational platforms to enable edge AI deployment.

Accenture said the acquisition of XtremeEDA will expand Accenture Cloud First's capabilities in edge computing to help clients improve how they manage and use physical assets at or near the user and create new interactive, human experiences.

