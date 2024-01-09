Accenture To Acquire Work & Co.

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire Work & Co, a global digital product company that blends design, technology, and innovation to help companies create breakthrough products and experiences.

Founded in 2013, Work & Co has earned multiple honors for digital products it strategized on, designed, and developed, including Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards, Time's Best Inventions list, and CES Innovation Awards.

David Droga, CEO at Accenture Song, said: "Game recognizes game. I have admired Work & Co's client work, distinct model, and strong leadership for years. It's little wonder they are widely considered as one of the world's very best digital product companies. So, as Song continues to grow significantly, we will continue to bring more and more tech expertise and creative excellence into our Song family."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.