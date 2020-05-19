Accenture To Acquire PLM Systems In Italy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire PLM Systems, a Turin-based boutique systems integrator which specializes in designing and building information systems for product lifecycle management. Its clients are Italian and international automotive, industrial equipment, fashion and aerospace and defense companies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture said the acquisition will expand the company's capabilities to help clients improve how they generate, manage and benefit from product data in design, engineering and manufacturing. The acquisition will boost Accenture's capabilities and presence in the market for digital engineering services.

