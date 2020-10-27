Accenture To Acquire Paris-based OpusLine; Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) agreed Tuesday to acquire Paris-based OpusLine, a consulting company that provides strategic advisory and transformational services to public- and private-sector healthcare providers as well as life sciences and insurance companies in France. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Following the acquisition of OpusLine, Accenture would be better positioned to provide health industry clients with the latest innovations in areas such as data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) and support the health ecosystem with highly differentiated services.

Following the acquisition, OpusLine's employees would join the newly created Health practice of Accenture Strategy & Consulting and enhance its ability to help clients innovate and deliver digital innovation across their organizations.

The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and would be subject to customary closing conditions. Accenture has already invested nearly $1.5 billion globally on 34 acquisitions in fiscal 2020.

This transaction follows other healthcare- and life sciences-related acquisitions by Accenture in recent years, including the 2019 acquisitions of Clarity Insights, Knowledgent and Enterprise System Partners, and the 2017 acquisition of LabAnswer.

