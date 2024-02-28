News & Insights

Markets
ACN

Accenture To Acquire Mindcurv

February 28, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc. (ACN) Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Mindcurv, a German cloud and data analytics company. The financial terms of the transaction have not yet been disclosed.

With this acquisition, Accenture hopes its subsidiary Accenture Song will expand its commerce services to clients globally. The deal will also help clients accelerate their commercial operations and bridge the profitability gap by combining both the companies' expertise in composability skills, data, and AI capabilities.

In pre-market activity, Accenture shares are trading at $378.70, up 0.21% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.