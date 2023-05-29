News & Insights

Markets
ACN

Accenture To Acquire Green Domus; Terms Undisclosed

May 29, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said Monday that it plans to acquire Green Domus Desenvolvimento Sustentvel LTDA, Brazil-based sustainability consultancy with experience helping clients design and implement a range of sustainability services with a focus on measurable decarbonization strategies. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.