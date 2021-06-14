Accenture To Acquire Germany's Umlaut For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) on Monday agreed to acquire umlaut, a German engineering consulting and services firm. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

The move will significantly scale Accenture's deep engineering capabilities to help companies use digital technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence, and 5G to transform how they design, engineer and manufacture their products as well as embed sustainability.

The acquisition of umlaut will add more than 4,200 industry-leading engineers and consultants across 17 countries to Accenture's Industry X services, and expand the company's capabilities across a range of industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, telecommunications, energy and utilities.

Industry X combines Accenture's powerful data and digital capabilities with deep engineering expertise to offer clients the broadest suite of services for digitizing their engineering functions, factory floors and plant operations, improving productivity, speeding up the transformation of hardware into software-enabled products, and allowing for faster and more flexible product development.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that most companies' operations and supply chains are far from resilient or flexible enough to respond to crises. Digital technologies can help mitigate disruptions.

Umlaut will be next in a series of 22 acquisitions Accenture has made since 2017 to build its Industry X capabilities.

